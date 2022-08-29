Alameda County election workers collect ballots to be counted in the June 7 primary election. Credit: Amir Aziz

There are nine people running for City Council this year, eight running for five seats on the rent board, and six vying for three seats on the Berkeley school board. Two candidates are facing off in the Alameda County District Attorney race and in the race for an at-large seat on the AC Transit board.

You may already be familiar with a few of the contenders, but what about the rest? How can you learn more about the candidates before casting your vote?

Thankfully, there are lots of forums and debates hosted by various groups during a typical election year, and this year will be no exception. We’ll be tracking them as best we can, but could use your help. If you see upcoming debates not listed below, or links to videos or articles about previous forums that aren’t included here, let us know and we’ll add them to this post, which we’ll be keeping updated between now and November. All these forums are free and open to everyone, but be aware that some may require registration.

Berkeley City Council

Thursday, Sept. 8, 5-6 p.m. A Zoom forum for District 8 candidates hosted by The League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville. All four D8 candidates will attend. Residents can submit potential questions for this race before Sept. 7.

Register to watch via Zoom

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-7:30 p.m. A Zoom forum for candidates running for District 7 and District 8, co-hosted by Berkeley Neighbors for Housing & Climate Action, CalDems, Telegraph for People and Walk Bike Berkeley.

Video to be posted on YouTube

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A Zoom forum for District 1 candidates hosted by The League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville. All three D1 candidates will attend. Residents can submit potential questions for this race before Sept. 7.

Register to watch via Zoom

Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. A Zoom forum for candidates running for District 1 and District 4, co-hosted by Berkeley Neighbors for Housing & Climate Action, CalDems, Telegraph for People and Walk Bike Berkeley.

Video to be posted on YouTube

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. Hosted by the Berkeley Neighborhoods Council. The forum includes D1 candidates Tamar Michai Freeman, incumbent Rashi Kesarwani, and possibly Elisa Mikiten; incumbent Kate Harrison, who’s running unopposed in District 4; District 8 candidates Mark Humbert, Mari Mendonca, Jay Wu and possibly Peter Bruce Dumont; and city auditor Jenny Wong, who’s running unopposed. Residents are asked to send questions in advance to bnc50@berkeleyneighborhoodscouncil.com.

Zoom link will be added when available

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. Hosted by the Berkeley Neighborhoods Council. The forum includes Soli Alpert, Stefan Elgstrand, Carol Martinac, Vanessa Danielle Marrero and possibly other candidates. Residents can send questions in advance to bnc50@berkeleyneighborhoodscouncil.com.

Zoom link will be added when available

Thursday, Sept. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. A Zoom forum for rent board candidates hosted by The League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville. The forum includes Soli Alpert, Stefan Elgstrand, Wendy Saenz Hood, Carole Marasovic, Negeene Mosaed and Vanessa Danielle Marrero. Residents can submit potential questions for this race before Sept. 21.

Register to watch via Zoom

BUSD school board

Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. Hosted by the Berkeley Neighborhoods Council. The forum includes Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, Norma J F Harrison, Reichi Lee, Jennifer Shanoski and possibly other candidates. Residents can send questions in advance to bnc50@berkeleyneighborhoodscouncil.com.

Zoom link will be added when available

Monday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m. A Zoom forum for school board candidates co-hosted by the Berkeley PTA Council and the League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville. All six candidates will attend. Residents can submit potential questions for this race before Sept. 15.

Register to watch via Zoom

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Thousand Oaks Neighborhood Association, all of the candidates running for school board have committed to attending this Zoom forum. It’s expected to run 60 to 90 minutes.

Watch on Zoom

AC Transit (at-large race)

Past: Hosted by the East Bay Transit Riders Union, Seamless Bay Area and Bike East Bay, this Aug. 22 forum was attended only by Twu, the challenger in the race.

Watch recording

Saturday, Oct. 1, 10:45-11:30 a.m. A Zoom forum for the two AC Transit candidates — Twu and incumbent Joel Young — hosted by the six League of Women Voters chapters representing Alameda County. Residents can submit potential questions for this race before Sept. 30.

Register to watch via Zoom

Alameda County District Attorney

Saturday, Oct. 1, 10:45-11:30 a.m. A Zoom forum for the two Alameda County DA candidates, Pamela Price and Terry Wiley, hosted by the six League of Women Voters chapters representing Alameda County. Residents can submit potential questions for this race before Sept. 18.

Register to watch via Zoom

You can also check out some of the candidate forums put on for this race before the primary election by community groups like Black Women Organized for Political Action, Livermore Indivisible and Oakland Rising.