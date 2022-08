A man robbed Mechanics Bank in downtown Berkeley on Tuesday morning. Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating a robbery at a downtown Berkeley bank on Tuesday morning.

The strong-arm robbery took place on Shattuck Avenue at 10:35 a.m., the Berkeley Police Department said.

According to police, a masked man in a hooded top went inside Mechanics Bank, at 2301 Shattuck Ave. (at Bancroft Way), and demanded money.

He managed to escape with the cash, but police said they are following up on solid leads.

It was the third bank robbery in Berkeley this year.