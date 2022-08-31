View of the San Francisco Bay from the Berkeley Hills. Credit: Clara Mokri

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Berkeley and western Alameda County beginning Thursday and extending through the Labor Day weekend until Tuesday evening.

Downtown Berkeley will likely be spared the more extreme heat wave driving thermometers well above 100 elsewhere in the Bay Area.

Thanks to onshore winds, temperatures in the Berkeley flats are predicted to peak at just 85 degrees Sunday and 81 on Monday, according to the NWS. It will be hotter in the Berkeley and Oakland hills, with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-90s.

“[The hills are] not getting that influence from the marine layer,” said Alexis Clouser, a meteorologist with the NWS. “So it’s going to warm up a lot.”

The heat wave is driven by a ridge of high pressure moving in from Utah and Nevada.

Evenings will, fortunately, provide a reprieve from hot temperatures in Berkeley, with overnight lows in the low 60s expected throughout the weekend.

See more Dangerous heat arrives late this week into early next week. The risk for heat related illnesses is increasing. Make sure to hydrate and take cooling breaks if you'll be outdoors. Avoid activities during the heat of the day if possible. Stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/nahCumHta4 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2022

The heat wave is expected to end on Tuesday evening, with temperatures Wednesday falling back down to the high 70s. Currently, the NWS is not expecting to issue a red flag warning, as they are not predicting the high offshore winds that heighten wildfire risk.

The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert Wednesday, asking California residents to voluntarily save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., as hot weather across the state is expected to strain the power grid.

Power lines atop the Berkeley Hills. Credit: Clara Mokri

It offers this advice for energy conservation before a Flex Alert:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

During a Flex Alert, the nonprofit overseeing the state’s power grid recommends you:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

The National Weather Service offers the following preparation advice for heat waves: