Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.

Move hints Cal swim coach may not return (SF Chronicle)

3 who ran yoga network with Berkeley studio that was accused of being cult-like are arrested in tax fraud case (Associated Press)

Berkeley’s Lawton dance studio to present ‘The Farallonites’ (East Bay Times)

Aaron Rodgers slams Cal teacher who almost got him expelled (East Bay Times)

UC Berkeley, Stanford tie for No. 2 in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Top Colleges (KTVU)

Cal professor discusses memories, legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev (KTVU)

Berkeley Schools Have New Chromebooks For Home Use (Patch)