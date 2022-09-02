Audrey Craig. Credit: Laura Craig

Audrey Craig, Sept. 2, 1957 — Aug. 22, 2022

Berkeley native and resident, Audrey Craig, was born at Alta Bates Hospital and attended Cragmont, Columbus (now Rosa Parks), Martin Luther King, and Berkeley High School (class of 1975).

A highly creative soul, as a teen, Audrey engaged in a serious study of tap dancing and turned her bedroom into a tap dance studio.

She moved to the Los Angeles area to attend Cal State Northridge.

She remained in LA where she put her creativity to work as an artistic cake decorator. She decorated cakes for many celebrities, including Cher and Paul Newman. A photo of one of her creations was featured in People Magazine.

Audrey Craig. Credit: Jaynee Eitel

Audrey went on to a lengthy career at FOX where she managed movie distributions throughout many regions of the United States.

Audrey developed many deep and lasting friendships during her years in LA. After the passing of her father in 2015, Audrey returned to Berkeley to live in her family home and help her sister, Laura, care for their mother who passed in 2019.

Audrey was extraordinarily sensitive, intelligent, and intuitive, and cared deeply for others. She was a perfectionist in all that she endeavored.

A cat lover, she had a knack for spotting and bringing home wayward strays found in dumpsters and on freeways. Every year during the holidays she made care baskets for her loved ones of homemade English toffee and fudge that rivaled See’s Candy. In recent years Audrey gave service to the Berkeley community through volunteer work at the Berkeley Humane and the Berkeley Food Network.

Audrey Craig with her mother, Marjory. Credit: Laura Craig

Though her beauty, light, and value as a human being were evident to all who knew and loved her, Audrey had a lifelong struggle with an inner critic that made life exceedingly difficult at times.

This inner critic took a stranglehold on her despite a valiant effort by Audrey to overcome this demon that included significant help from professionals and the support of loved ones. Tragically, Audrey succumbed and ended her life. She left us much too soon and we miss her.

Audrey was preceded in death by her father, William Samuel Craig, and her mother, Marjory Craig. She is survived by her three sisters, Laura, Susie (Susan), Janet, her cat Jack, and an extended family including an aunt, cousins, nephews, and great nieces.

We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved Audrey and trust that she now is at peace and has been reunited with her parents and her creator. A celebration of her life will be held soon.