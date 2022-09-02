A sign put up at one of the entrances to Tilden Regional Park announcing the closure of the park due to serious fire hazard conditions in August 2020. File photo: Pete Rosos

Tilden Regional Park, Wildcat and Claremont canyons and parks throughout the East Bay hills will be closed on Sunday and Monday due to extreme heat and elevated fire danger.

The East Bay Regional Park District is closing 40 parks in all in Alameda and Contra Costa counties because of “possible high fire risk.”

Parking lots will be fenced off, and signage will be posted redirecting visitors to the district’s shoreline parks, which remain open, said EBRPD Fire Chief Aileen Theile. Parks in the hills with swimming facilities, such as Lake Temescal, will also remain open.

The park district is warning people to not enter closed parks: “If you do, in the event of an emergency, police and firefighters may not be able to find and evacuate you.”

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Berkeley and western Alameda County through the Labor Day weekend. A heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday for much of the hills and areas to the east, where temperatures are expected to rise to the mid 90s or higher.

See more We have upgraded some areas from the Heat Watch into a Heat Advisory.



The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/Hh6DhhaRKe — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2022

“It’s going to be oppressively hot, and by oppressively hot, we mean an anomaly of three to 15 degrees above normal for five consecutive days,” Theile said. “California and the Bay Area have been in extreme drought conditions for some time, and we have a lot of dead standing trees because of that drought.”

The NWS does not expect to issue a red flag warning, as it isn’t predicting Diablo winds, but EBRPD’s fire danger operating plan is more sensitive.

“This doesn’t have the wind but it does have the very low relative humidity, ultra flammable fuels and extreme drought conditions,” Theile said. “That’s causing us to close the park for those two days because we want to minimize the potential for fires in our lands.”

A Spare the Air warning has been issued for the Bay Area on Saturday due to anticipated high levels of smog.

Here’s the full list of closed parks:

Wildcat Canyon

Tilden

Botanic Garden

Sibley

Huckleberry

Claremont Canyon

Reinhardt Redwood

Leona Canyon

Anthony Chabot (except Campground)

Five Canyons

Lake Chabot

Kennedy Grove

Sobrante Ridge

Sunol

Ohlone

Mission Peak

Vargas Plateau

Garin/ Dry Creek Pioneer

Pleasanton Ridge

Dublin Hills

Sycamore Valley

Bishop Ranch

Las Trampas

Briones Regional Park

Crockett Hills

Black Diamond Mines

Clayton Ranch

Contra Loma

Thurgood Marshall

Deer Valley

Round Valley

Morgan Territory

Brushy Peak

Vasco Hills

Vasco Caves

Shadow Cliffs

Waterbird

Roberts

Diablo Foothills

Nejedly Staging Area located in Carquinez Strait

The park district’s shoreline parks and the following swimming facilities will remain open:

Lake Temescal

Castle Rock Pool

Cull Canyon

Don Castro

Quarry Lakes

Lake Del Valle

Here are the park district’s recommendations for how to cope with an excessive heat warning: