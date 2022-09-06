A young woman on an electric scooter was taken to the hospital with a head injury after she and a driver collided in Southside Berkeley over the weekend, authorities report.

The 22-year-old woman’s condition was unavailable this week, but preliminary reports indicated that she sustained a possibly severe head injury during the crash. The woman remained in the hospital as of publication time, police said.

On Saturday just after 12:20 p.m., Berkeley police responded to College Avenue and Channing Way after getting multiple reports of the collision.

According to BPD, a 67-year-old Emeryville man in a Toyota Prius who was southbound on College Avenue had collided with the scooter rider, who had been heading west on Channing Way.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver remained at the scene.

BPD traffic officers responded to the scene and will handle the investigation.

As of Tuesday, police said, they have not yet determined the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Featured photo: Berkeley Fire ambulance (file photo). Credit: Kelly Sullivan