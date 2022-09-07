A train hit an unoccupied vehicle in West Berkeley shortly after midnight Sunday, stopping traffic for several hours at the Gilman Street intersection. Credit: Citizen reporter

  • Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley, though hit by crises, marks 25th anniversary (SF Chronicle)
  • Broad Institute lands major victory in CRISPR patent fight over UC Berkeley, Nobel winners (Endpoints News)
  • UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism will launch a $25 million, state-funded fellowship program to strengthen California’s local news coverage (Berkeley News)
  • UC Berkeley launches ‘affordable and equitable’ plans with city e-bike, e-scooter rentals (Daily Cal)
  • 2nd in-person Bizerkeley Food Festival celebrates veganism, advocacy (Daily Cal)
  • Revolution Books looks toward past to change future (Daily Cal)
  • Albany, Berkeley’s Solano Avenue Stroll happening Sunday (East Bay Times)

