Firefighters rescued multiple people trapped on the top floor of a burning apartment on Berkeley Way late Monday afternoon. Around six people were treated for smoke inhalation and some were hospitalized with “minor to moderate” injuries, according to Berkeley police. As firefighters tossed debris from the building, residents sat on the sidewalk awaiting word of whether they’d be allowed to return home.

Police responded to the residential apartment building on the 1300 block of Berkeley Way, near Acton Street, at 4:45 p.m. Police entered the building and were able to get some people out of the bottom two floors of the three-story building. Berkeley Fire then arrived, rescued people from the top floor and put out the blaze.

“Certainly scary moments,” Berkeley police spokesperson Byron White said. “There were people at the windows trying to get some breathable air because there was that heavy black smoke coming from the bottom floors.”

A firefighter throws debris from the rear of the building after the fire was extinguished. Credit: Zac Farber

Brit Hadden was in his unit on the third floor lying in bed listening to the radio when he saw smoke billowing out of the back of the building. He called 911 and went straight down the stairs. “I couldn’t breathe up there,” he said.

Before he left, he saw his neighbor grabbing possessions from his apartment. “His apartment might have gotten burned,” he said. “Mine’s in the middle; I’m not sure.”

Berkeley police sent out a Nixle alert announcing road closures in the area at 5:10 p.m. No cause of the fire has yet been determined, White said. He said he called 911 immediately and left through the stairway.

This is a developing story.