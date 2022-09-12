Two men in their 20s were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, Berkeley police said.

At about 1:33 a.m., two men were walking eastbound on Dwight Way when a white pickup truck stopped near the crosswalk at Benvenue Avenue, police said. The passenger of the truck got out, armed with a firearm and demanded their property. One of the men dropped his backpack, which included a laptop, and the pair ran away.

The suspect was described as a male in his 30s, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, black cargo-style pants and a surgical mask, according to police. The suspect was seen getting into a newer-style white pickup with a covered bed. The pickup, driven by an unknown person, was last seen going southbound on Benvenue Avenue.

It was initially reported that the weapon was an AR-15 but Berkeley police said that the type of firearm is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Berkeley police at 510-981-5900.