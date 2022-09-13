Credit: Fritzi Drosten

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.

  • 2nd in-person Bizerkeley Food Festival celebrates veganism, advocacy (Daily Cal)
  • Heat wave raises concerns over campus air conditioning, power grid stress (Daily Cal)
  • UC Berkeley receives Queen Máxima of Netherlands (Daily Cal)
  • Dressing on the gender spectrum: Berkeley High students find growth through fashion and identity (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Kaiser Mental Health Workers Strike In 5th Week (Bay City News)
  • How to eat your way through Berkeley (SF Chronicle)

Berkeleyside staff

editors@berkeleyside.org

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions?...