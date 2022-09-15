An unusually potent September storm is forecast to douse Berkeley this weekend.

The rainfall won’t be enough to snuff out the threat of wildfire this fall, and it certainly won’t bring an end to the drought. But by soaking a landscape that hasn’t seen meaningful precipitation in months, meteorologists say the storm could help reduce fire risk at a time of year when that danger is usually peaking.

The first raindrops are expected to arrive in Berkeley early Sunday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said, with “upwards of an inch” expected in the flatlands and heavier rainfall in the hills.

“We’ll see some good rain out of this,” he said.

The bulk of the rain will fall on Sunday into Monday morning, with the potential for occasional showers to linger through Tuesday. Forecasts don’t show any risks of destructive winds from the storm, Behringer said.

See more An early season storm system remains on track to bring widespread rainfall to the Bay Area and Central Coast from late this weekend into early next week. Stay up-to-date with the latest information as we fine-tune the forecast in the days ahead. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CArain pic.twitter.com/rtRSUIIi8J — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 15, 2022

Weather experts have sought to tamper down optimism that the storm might bring a full reprieve from fire season, in part because another round of warmer-than-average weather is on tap for Northern California next week. It won’t be as hot as the heat wave that broiled the region earlier this month, Behringer said, but the high temperatures could mean vegetation that soaks up moisture this weekend might dry out again next week.

Still, he said, it’s helpful that the storm is arriving as we enter the height of fire season.

See more Once again begging folks to use nuance with this one. It's indeed very good news from a short term fire weather perspective–especially for #MosquitoFire! But it's *not* going to end fire season on its own, and there's harm in suggesting that it will. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/0kaIwXVt94 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 15, 2022

The rain is expected to help crews battling the Mosquito Fire west of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada. And forecasts show parts of the Bay Area that are most at risk from fire are set to receive heavier precipitation, such as the Berkeley Hills and North Bay mountains.

As for the drought, Behringer described the storm as a “one-off,” and said it’s too soon to tell whether California is headed for a wet winter or a third dry one in a row.

Featured image credit: Peter Y. Sussman