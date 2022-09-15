Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges (left) and New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang will be the speakers at the first Berkeleyside Idea Makers on Oct. 7 at BAMPFA. Photos: courtesy the speakers

After a long COVID-19-enforced hiatus, Berkeleyside is excited to announce that we’re bringing back live events.

We will kick off on the evening of Oct. 7 with Berkeleyside Idea Makers, the first in a quarterly series that celebrates Berkeley’s stature in the world of ideas through unscripted, informative, and thought-provoking conversations.

“Idea Makers is a refashioning of Berkeleyside’s popular Uncharted Festival of Ideas, a two-day festival in downtown Berkeley that ran from 2013-2018,” said Lance Knobel, Berkeleyside co-founder and CEO of Cityside. “We’ve found there’s an enthusiastic audience in Berkeley that loves diving into ideas on the edge.”

The first Berkeleyside Idea Makers will feature Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges and New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang.

Bridges’ work at the intersection of race, class, and reproductive rights is central to several of today’s key political and social issues. Kang’s recent book, The Loneliest Americans, is a personal examination of the struggle for Asian Americans to locate themselves in what he terms the nation’s binary racial structure.

Berkeleyside Idea Makers is at the Barbro Osher Theater at BAMPFA in downtown Berkeley. Ticket holders can explore the museum for free on the day of Idea Makers. The event is sponsored by Red Oak Realty and Kaiser Permanente. Early-bird tickets, priced at $30, are available through Sept. 25.