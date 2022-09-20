North Berkeley BART at sunset. Credit: Jef Poskanzer

A person appears to have survived without injuries after intentionally walking onto the tracks at North Berkeley BART early Monday morning, according to BART officials.

The person appeared to be “in crisis” and walked onto tracks at about 5:45 a.m., BART spokesperson Christopher Filippi confirmed via email, and they were soon after “rescued” by emergency responders.

“Indications at this point are that the person was not struck by the train,” Filippi wrote to Berkeleyside. Shortly after the incident, BART sent an alert stating that the person was “rescued from under the train,” according to Patch. Filippi didn’t answer a question about whether the person had been trapped under the train or stuck on the tracks.

He said the person didn’t report any injuries but was taken to Alta Bates afterward to be checked out. An investigation is ongoing.

Trains were stopped at the station for almost a half hour.