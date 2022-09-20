The hint of a rainbow appears over Berkeley Sunday after some much-needed rain. Credit: Fred Werner

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that restrict access for non-subscribers.

  • EBMUD customers have reduced water use 16.5% over past 13 months (SF Chronicle)
  • These 12 secret power players are shaping the Bay Area housing market (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley loses top spot on Forbes list of best colleges (SFGATE)
  • ‘Get out the vote’: Student engagement in local races inspires, disappoints (Daily Cal)
  • Possible anti-Asian hate crime reported by UC Berkeley police (KTVU)
  • Meet the Robot Bagel Maker at the Heart of Boichik’s Much-Anticipated Berkeley Factory (SF Eater)

Berkeleyside staff

editors@berkeleyside.org

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions?...