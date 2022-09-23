Berkeley police are investigating two attempted kidnappings in Central Berkeley in the last month that they believe are connected.

Police described the two separate incidents in a community alert Friday afternoon. They said the first happened on Aug. 29 at about 6 p.m., when a woman driving a white car pulled up next to a 13-year-old girl walking near Allston Way and McKinley Avenue.

The driver tried to persuade the teen to get inside the vehicle, but the girl refused, walked home and told her parents what happened, according to police.

Then, on Sept. 20, police said a 12-year-old boy was scootering down the sidewalk at about 5:30 p.m. on Sacramento Avenue near Addison Street when a car stopped in front of him. A woman exited the car and tried to get the boy to come inside, police said, but he ran away and hid in a nearby driveway.

Police said the woman was still near the sidewalk minutes later when the boy returned, and followed the boy in her vehicle before he ran away.

The vehicle involved in both cases was a newer model white Honda or Toyota sedan, according to police. Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call the robbery unit at 510-981-5742.