- 47 Alameda County deputies were stripped of arresting powers, firearms after audit showed they failed pre-hire psychological evaluations (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley sites next to university may be replaced by 100-plus homes (East Bay Times)
- Protests over woman’s death escalate in Iran, solidarity rally draws hundreds at UC Berkeley (KTVU)
- UC Berkeley’s repatriation process remains far from over (Daily Cal)
- Traditional school drawbacks highlighted in transfers to BIS (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley’s I-80 is second deadliest in state, according to a new report (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley breaks ground on $550 million computing, data science building (Berkeley News)
- Pacific School of Religion receives $5M grant to build online platform (PR Newswire)
- New exhibit showcases cartographic treasures from The Bancroft Library (Berkeley Library)