A 23-year-old Berkeley man who is linked to South Berkeley gangs has been charged in connection with a shootout on San Pablo Avenue that happened in April, according to court papers and Berkeley police. There were no serious injuries during the incident, but a USPS truck driving by the area was struck by gunfire, and its driver told the police he may have been hit by a bullet fragment.

The shooting, which took place on the 3100 block of San Pablo Avenue on April 7 at 1:44 p.m., involved two men who shot at each other, police said, citing witness statements, recovered evidence and video surveillance. After shooting multiple times, the suspect who has now been charged ran through a nearby construction site while holding a gun, causing workers to flee and hide. Driving a black Mercedes, he fled the scene armed with a 9mm pistol, according to police.

Multiple bullet casings were found on scene and police closed many roads in the area during the investigation that followed.

Berkeley police detectives “immediately recognized” the suspect shooter associated with the car as he had been involved in multiple documented incidents with police, according to court papers. The man has a history of firearm-related offenses and is associated with three South Berkeley gangs, “L” gang, “Five Finga Mafia” and “2800,” the court documents said. He was on probation for grand theft from a person.

Police in Pittsburg detained the man on Aug. 9 during a car stop, according to BPD, and, after he provided a false name, he was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol. He was arrested and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, he was transferred to the custody of BPD and booked in connection with the April shootout. On Wednesday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged him with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and four separate counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. All six counts are listed as felonies.

Featured Image: Kelly Sullivan