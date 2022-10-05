Heads up: We sometimes link to publications that limit access to non-subscribers.
- The judge overseeing the trial of Direct Action Everywhere activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Darwin Picklesimer over piglet-stealing will turn into a ‘three-ring circus’ (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Meanwhile, a protester from Direct Action Everywhere was bloodied Monday night by a San Francisco Rams linebacker after running onto the field during a game (SFGATE)
- Does UC Berkeley really have ‘Jew-free zones’? (Times of Israel)
- Build more housing to ease crisis? Poll shows how Bay Area residents resist (Mercury News)
- New poll shows doom and gloom in Bay Area, with one bright spot (working from home) (Mercury News)
- UC researchers receive $4.7M to support Latino mental health (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley Library announces plans for reduced services, 3 closures (Daily Cal)