The volunteers who pitched in this summer on maintenance work for the Berkeley Path Wanderers Association’s trails through the hills ranged in age from Ruby Chang, 96, to Sydney Dowdy, 13. Credit: Alina Constantinescu and Signe Burns

Heads up: We sometimes link to publications that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • The judge overseeing the trial of Direct Action Everywhere activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Darwin Picklesimer over piglet-stealing will turn into a ‘three-ring circus’ (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Meanwhile, a protester from Direct Action Everywhere was bloodied Monday night by a San Francisco Rams linebacker after running onto the field during a game (SFGATE)
  • Does UC Berkeley really have ‘Jew-free zones’? (Times of Israel)
  • Build more housing to ease crisis? Poll shows how Bay Area residents resist (Mercury News)
  • New poll shows doom and gloom in Bay Area, with one bright spot (working from home) (Mercury News)
  • UC researchers receive $4.7M to support Latino mental health (Daily Cal)
  • UC Berkeley Library announces plans for reduced services, 3 closures (Daily Cal)

