Just days after an Oakland man was shot and killed near the scene of a catalytic converter theft, a Berkeley resident was shot at while interrupting people removing a converter from their neighbor’s vehicle.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the resident woke after hearing sawing sounds outside their home near Oak Street and Glen Avenue in the Berkeley Hills. After calling police, they went outside and confronted two people in the process of cutting off their neighbor’s catalytic converter.



The resident yelled at them to stop and told them authorities were on their way. One of the people stealing the converter then fired multiple gunshots at the resident, who was not hit.

Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said he is hoping security camera footage from the community may have captured the getaway vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored SUV. Police said the suspects were last seen wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Property Crimes Unit at 510-981-5737.