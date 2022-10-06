Update, Oct. 6: Berkeley police on Wednesday morning arrested a 36-year-old Berkeley woman on suspicion of attempted kidnappings in Central Berkeley in August and September.

Police got a warrant to arrest Dominique Walker on Sept. 30. She was taken into custody on Oct. 5 on suspicion of three kidnapping attempts, as well as bothering a child.

On Sept. 23, Berkeley police initially reported two Central Berkeley kidnapping attempts on Aug. 29 and Sept. 20. On Thursday, they said their investigation produced information about another kidnapping attempt in the same area on Sept. 14.

Police said Walker approached a 15-year-old boy near Allston Way and Grant Street on Sept. 14 at 6:10 p.m. and tried to get him to enter her vehicle.

Shortly before the kidnapping attempt involving a girl at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, police said a 14-year-old boy was working in his front yard at 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue when Walker approached him and tried to shake his hand.

Walker shares a name with an elected official in Berkeley, but is not the same person.

Walker is in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is expected to be arraigned Friday at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

Original story, Sept. 23: Berkeley police are investigating two attempted kidnappings in Central Berkeley in the last month that they believe are connected.

Police described the two separate incidents in a community alert Friday afternoon. They said the first happened on Aug. 29 at about 6 p.m., when a woman driving a white car pulled up next to a 13-year-old girl walking near Allston Way and McKinley Avenue.

The driver tried to persuade the teen to get inside the vehicle, but the girl refused, walked home and told her parents what happened, according to police.

Then, on Sept. 20, police said a 12-year-old boy was scootering down the sidewalk at about 5:30 p.m. on Sacramento Avenue near Addison Street when a car stopped in front of him. A woman exited the car and tried to get the boy to come inside, police said, but he ran away and hid in a nearby driveway.

Police said the woman was still near the sidewalk minutes later when the boy returned, and followed the boy in her vehicle before he ran away.

The vehicle involved in both cases was a newer model white Honda or Toyota sedan, according to police. Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call the robbery unit at 510-981-5742.

Update, Sept. 28 BUSD Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel wrote a letter to the district community on Tuesday about the attempted kidnappings: