A Q&A with Andy Katz, who’s running unopposed for the Ward 4 seat representing Berkeley on the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) Board of Directors, follows. We asked Katz why he was running and what he’s accomplished, and to spell out his top priorities if reelected.

Click the questions below to see Katz’s answers.

Why are you running? I have lead initiatives for sustainability and equity at the East Bay Municipal Utility District. Our aging infrastructure needs reinvestment, and I support sustainable solutions to our water future, including conservation rebates, recycled water, groundwater storage, and fixing aging water mains.

What are your biggest accomplishments? Defeating the proposal to raise Pardee Dam, which would have flooded over 6 miles of the Mokelumne River, and securing legislation protecting 17 miles of the Mokelumne River as a Wild and Scenic River.

Enacting an excessive use penalty to address water waste in drought.

Expanding the Resource Recovery program, to be the first municipal utility in North America to recycle food scraps into renewable energy.

Leadership and advocacy on the Alameda County Community Choice Energy Steering Committee to launch East Bay Clean Energy.

Strengthened Energy Policy requiring zero emissions in our water operations by 2030.

Standing up for equity – ending all water service terminations, expanding eligibility threshold for low-income rate assistance, and advocating for equitable drought rates.