After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow and Indian Market returned Saturday at Civic Center Park.

The event marks the 30th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that originated as a counter-protest to Columbus Day.

A land acknowledgment by Desiree and Carla Muñoz of the Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe preceded the powwow’s Grand Entry parade. There was gourd dancing, round dancing, intertribal dancing, and a dance contest co-sponsored by the city. The event included Native American food and arts and crafts.

Longtime Berkeley activist John Curl advocated for the first Indigenous People’s Day in 1992 and is a member of the Indigenous Peoples Day Committee that organized the powwow.

Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow in Berkeley celebrates its 30th anniversary after a two-year hiatus due to wildfires and COVID-19. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A circle painted on the grass at the Civic Center Park indicated the dance arena where people from many indigenous nations danced and prayed throughout the day, Oct. 8, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Dancers from different Indigenous Nations perform the Grand Entry at Berkeley Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow in Civic Center, Oct. 8, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

The All Nations Singers, an Oakland-based native drum group, play during the Inter-Tribal dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow in Berkeley, Oct. 8, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Dancers at the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow in Berkeley perform during a Dance Round, Oct. 8, 2022 Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Dancers at the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow in Berkeley perform during a Dance Round, Oct. 8, 2022 Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Randy Pico and Aurora Mamea, the Powwow MCs, and Ellie Madril, daughter to head dancers Eddie Madril and Sara Moncada, announce winners for the celebration’s raffle at the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow in Berkeley, Oct. 8. 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Mitlalpili, who identifies as Aztec, traveled from San Jose to be part of the Indian Market for the first time. He sold hand-made Aztec cultural art and products, Oct. 8, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Aztec goods like a copal burning kit and sage were brought my Mitlalpili, a merchant from San Jose. Indigenous Day Powwow in Berkeley celebrates its 30th anniversary, Oct. 8, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight