After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow and Indian Market returned Saturday at Civic Center Park.
The event marks the 30th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that originated as a counter-protest to Columbus Day.
A land acknowledgment by Desiree and Carla Muñoz of the Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe preceded the powwow’s Grand Entry parade. There was gourd dancing, round dancing, intertribal dancing, and a dance contest co-sponsored by the city. The event included Native American food and arts and crafts.
Longtime Berkeley activist John Curl advocated for the first Indigenous People’s Day in 1992 and is a member of the Indigenous Peoples Day Committee that organized the powwow.