“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

A mai-tai from the recently reopened Little Hill Lounge. Credit: Little Hill Lounge/Instagram

Folks are literally running to visit the newly reopened Little Hill Lounge, a favorite old-school bar in El Cerrito. The bar was previously owned and operated by Ted Helmick (he also ran the dearly departed Hemlock in San Francisco for years), who kept the bar alive through the better part of the pandemic.

Helmick moved on in 2021, but promised eventual new owners who would honor the venue’s divey character. The team behind Oakland’s beloved Kon-Tiki bar and Palmetto restaurant made good on that promise. They reopened the bar Oct. 6., preserving the atmosphere and good cocktails, and adding intriguing pop-up food, such as Jason LaBue’s wood-fired pizza. Little Hill Lounge, 10753 San Pablo Ave. (between Tehama and Burlingame avenues), El Cerrito

Fairyland’s got a new operator for its classic cafe. Credit: Children’s Fairyland/Instagram

This one’s for the littlest diners and their entourages: Children’s Fairyland, that Oakland wonder for kids eight and under, has new talent behind its popular on-site cafe. Award-winning, woman-owned company Bean Sprouts, based in southern California and with locations nationally at family destinations, has created a menu of kid-friendly food that embraces the picky and those with special diets, and meets both nutritiously but with an eye on fun. Actually, two eyes on fun. The cafe, a lifesaver for caregivers at snack and lunchtime, also has plenty of great options for grown-ups, including, crucially, a coffee bar. Johnny Appleseed’s Good Eats Cafe at Children’s Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave. (at Grand Avenue), Oakland

The special kadhai paneer at Noor. Credit: Noor/Instagram

Women-owned restaurant Noor (meaning “light”) opened inside the Longfellow Food Hall ghost kitchen Oct. 7, serving Indian, Pakistani and Nepali specialties (curries, momos, stews, wraps, samosas) that are available for delivery or take-out only. Meats are halal, and an extensive menu of vegan and veg options is available. Noor Indian Fusion Kitchen at Longfellow Food Hall, 5333 Adeline St. (near 53rd. Street), Oakland

The Bay Area food scene has been buzzing with this news (thanks to Eater SF and Forbes for thorough write-ups), and Oct. 11 marked the first foray into Tribune restaurant’s new collaboration with chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods. The hot young chefs behind Oakland’s The Bussdown and OKO Supper Club are known for flavorful cuisine with pan-African, Afro-Latino, Southern and Creole inflections; the plan is to incorporate their dishes and cocktails a few at a time into the pre-existing Tribune menu over the ensuing weeks. Go check them out. OKO at Tribune, 401 13th St. (at Franklin Street), Oakland

Popular fried chicken franchise Starbird has opened inside UC Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium, offering crispy chicken salads, sandwiches and boxed meals from their kiosk on game and event days. Customers can also self-serve from a flight-cart of house-made pairing sauces, from Greek yogurt ranch to honey chipotle barbecue. Starbird at California Memorial Stadium, UC Berkeley, 2227 Piedmont Ave., Berkeley

Look to Nosh editor Eve Batey’s excellent description of this revived Oakland institution, a punk-glam-macabre, John Waters-blessed sanctum for stiff drinks and live music. The club finally, officially reopened Oct. 7, just in time for last weekend’s Halloween Meltdown. Thee Stork Club, 2330 Telegraph Ave. (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland

San Leandro locals are showing big enthusiasm for the Mediterranean fare at Tio’s, including shawarma plates and wraps, falafel, hummus and kebabs. A note on the name: First-time restaurateur Jonathan Sandoval-Nicholas is of Guatamalan and Mexican heritage, and his chefs are longtime family friends (“tios”) with 30-plus years of local cooking experience, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. Backyard cookouts always raised the question, “which tio will cook today?” and the name has stuck. Tio’s Mediterranean Grill, 794 E 14th St. (between Durant Avenue and Bristol Boulevard), San Leandro

A spread at Yonsei Handrolls. Credit: Yonsei Handrolls/Resy

Wednesday is opening night for Yonsei Handrolls, and it looks to be yet another irresistible winner from chef Kyle Itani, the restaurateur behind Hopscotch, Nikkei Sushi and Itani Ramen. Plump, nori-cradled handrolls at Yonsei (meaning “fourth”) come laden with fresh fish, sushi rice and other ingredients, from seasonal to luxe, and are ordered a la carte or in omakase sets of five.

A short menu of small plates, as well as Japanese cocktails, whiskies, sakes and desserts, add to the experience. Expect traditional dining room seating, and though walk-ins will eventually be welcome, reservations are the move for now. Fun fact: Though Japanese influenced, handrolls are an American-born food, and a fairly new one at that. Yonsei Handrolls, 1738 Telegraph Ave. (near 19th Avenue), Oakland

Oct. 6

We missed this opening in September: Moraga’s got a new Cal-Mexican spot in Casa Turing, serving tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and other share-friendly Cal-Mex plates. Casa Turing, 484 Center St., Moraga

The lamb and beef shawarma bowl at Falafel Boy. Credit: Falafel Boy

Falafel Boy’s third location has quietly opened in Danville, joining Falafel Boy Uptown in Oakland, and a San Francisco branch that is temporarily closed. The mini-chain serves Mediterranean-style wraps, salads, rice bowls and kebab plates made with halal meats and fresh ingredients. Falafel Boy, 327 Hartz Ave. (between E Linda Mesa and E Prospect avenues), Danville

Loving this new Alameda coffee shop’s name and logo: Lazybird offers coffee drinks made with beans from Oakland’s Bicycle Coffee Company, as well as a menu of all-day breakfast treats, toasts, pressed sandwiches and salads. Try the ube or honey lavender lattes. Lazybird Coffee, 930 Central Ave. (between Weber and 9th streets), Alameda

Some of Mochinut’s snackable offerings. Credit: Mochinut

Mochi doughnuts, Korean-style hot dogs, boba and soft serve ice cream are on the menu at Mochinut, now open in San Leandro. The widespread chain is rapidly expanding in California and the U.S., and also has locations in South Korea and Thailand. Mochinut, 185 Pelton Center Way, San Leandro

Those seeking a little sweetness in Oakland should head over to My Goodness, a new soft-serve ice cream counter inside Lake Merritt’s charming Cafe Lakeview. Along with chocolate and vanilla cones, Straus Family Creamery soft-serve sundaes here feature decadent chocolate-y toppings, or seasonal fruit, evoking baked treats such as apple pie or peach cobbler. There are also “secret flavors”…my goodness. My Goodness, 2834 Lakeshore Ave. (between Beacon Street and Boden Way), Oakland

Featured image: Noor’s vegetable samosas with mint and tamarind chutney. Credit: Noor/Instagram