- UC Berkeley professor to award $1,000 to a winner each month for acts of kindness (KTVU)
- ‘The kindest person’: Haas professor names $1K award after children’s preschool teacher (Daily Cal)
- Airbnb moves to further limit party houses during Halloween weekend (East Bay Times)
- Bay Area housing market sees big cooldown (SF Chronicle)
- Alameda DA to personally review restraint death of beloved Bay Area rapper Zumbi, says ‘new information’ has come to light (East Bay Times)
- Twelve Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies who failed psychological exams return to full duty (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley makes major push for diversity without considering race, gender in admissions (PBS Newshour)
- “The world is too binary:” The struggles of trans and non-binary athletes at BHS (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Postdocs, student researchers call for strike authorization vote in face of ongoing negotiations (Daily Cal)