A late-September Berkeley bluebird. Credit: Shannon McCune

  • Alameda County will continue using election software ensnared in China data-sharing probe (East Bay Times)
  • Tax preparer who operated in Berkeley sentenced to one year in federal prison for tax fraud (East Bay Times)
  • Hitler truck display at UC Berkeley alarms Jews in campus community (J. The Jewish News of California)
  • BAMPFA exhibition ‘Undoing Time’ explores incarceration and its aftermath (BAMPFA)
  • A first look at planned housing tower for California Theater site (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley pilots paid visitor parking program on Southside (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley officials to hold ‘Stop the Violence’ rally Sunday (Berkeley Scanner)
  • UC Berkeley launches private security patrols near campus (Berkeley Scanner)
  • ‘These clubs are everything’: Students discuss significance of Hispanic, Latine organizations (Daily Cal)
  • ‘It’s maddening’: Latine faculty criticize underrepresentation at UC Berkeley (Daily Cal)
  • ‘Remove barriers to college access’: Latine students discuss transfer journeys to UC Berkeley (Daily Cal)
  • Safeway may be affected if supermarket giants merge (SF Chronicle)
  • Rigel Robinson stands with UC Berkeley Taylor Swift fans (Twitter)

