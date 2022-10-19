With 13 Berkeley races on the ballot, voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from during the 2022 election.

Early and mail-in voting started Oct. 10, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Berkeley residents will pick candidates for four positions on the City Council, the city auditor’s office, three school board positions and five Rent Stabilization Board positions.

Councilmember Lori Droste’s departure means an open race in District 8. District 1 incumbent Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani faces two challengers as she seeks a second term. Councilmember Kate Harrison will be unopposed in District 4, and Councilmember Rigel Robinson is also running in an uncontested race in District 7.

Berkeley voters will also have a chance to decide who will take over from Nancy O’Malley as Alameda County District Attorney and vote for candidates vying for seats on the AC Transit and East Bay Municipal Utilities District boards.

State Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-District 14) is running for reelection, challenged by Republican Richard Kinney. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-District 12) will be challenged by Republican Stephen Slauson.

Here is all of Berkeleyside’s coverage of the city, county and regional candidates who will be on Berkeley ballots on Nov. 8. Our coverage of Berkeley ballot measures can be found here. Stay tuned to Berkeleyside for more election coverage.

City offices

Berkeley City Council, District 1

Berkeley City Council, District 4

D4 Councilmember Kate Harrison: A focus on climate Harrison, running unopposed for reelection in District 4, shares her views on public safety, infrastructure, affordable housing and more.

Berkeley City Council, District 7

D7 Councilmember Rigel Robinson: For density, buses and bike lanes Robinson, running unopposed for reelection in District 7, shares his views on public safety, infrastructure, affordable housing and more.

Berkeley City Council, District 8

Berkeley City Auditor

Berkeley Auditor Jenny Wong: Aims to write easy-to-digest reports Wong, running unopposed for reelection, has completed audits on Berkeley’s street paving, fleet maintenance, police overtime and more.

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, five seats, at-large

Berkeley School Board, three seats, at-large

All terms are for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2026.

County and regional offices

Alameda County District Attorney

The following is our story from before the primary. Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney, and Terry Wiley, an assistant Alameda County District Attorney, finished first and second in the primary, securing a place in the November runoff.

Meet the 4 candidates running for Alameda County district attorney Pamela Price, Seth Steward, Terry Wiley and Jimmie Wilson want to succeed Nancy O’Malley as the county’s top prosecutor.

AC Transit Board of Directors, At-Large

East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Ward 4

EBMUD Director Andy Katz: Supports ‘sustainable solutions to water future’ Katz is running unopposed for reelection to continue representing Berkeley on the East Bay Municipal Utilities District Board.

An initial version of this story was first published on Aug. 19. Featured photo: Amir Aziz