With 13 Berkeley races on the ballot, voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from during the 2022 election. 

Early and mail-in voting started Oct. 10, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Berkeley residents will pick candidates for four positions on the City Council, the city auditor’s office, three school board positions and five Rent Stabilization Board positions. 

Councilmember Lori Droste’s departure means an open race in District 8. District 1 incumbent Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani faces two challengers as she seeks a second term. Councilmember Kate Harrison will be unopposed in District 4, and Councilmember Rigel Robinson is also running in an uncontested race in District 7. 

Berkeley voters will also have a chance to decide who will take over from Nancy O’Malley as Alameda County District Attorney and vote for candidates vying for seats on the AC Transit and East Bay Municipal Utilities District boards.

State Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-District 14) is running for reelection, challenged by Republican Richard Kinney. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-District 12) will be challenged by Republican Stephen Slauson.

Here is all of Berkeleyside’s coverage of the city, county and regional candidates who will be on Berkeley ballots on Nov. 8. Our coverage of Berkeley ballot measures can be found here. Stay tuned to Berkeleyside for more election coverage.

City offices

Berkeley City Council, District 1

Berkeley City Council, District 4

Berkeley City Council, District 7

Berkeley City Council, District 8

Berkeley City Auditor

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, five seats, at-large

Berkeley School Board, three seats, at-large

All terms are for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2026. 

County and regional offices

Alameda County District Attorney

The following is our story from before the primary. Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney, and Terry Wiley, an assistant Alameda County District Attorney, finished first and second in the primary, securing a place in the November runoff.

AC Transit Board of Directors, At-Large

East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Ward 4

An initial version of this story was first published on Aug. 19. Featured photo: Amir Aziz

Berkeley election 2022 resources

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Alameda County is Oct. 24, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. We put together a guide to the essentials of how to register and vote, what’s on the ballot, voters’ rights and more.

Here are some other helpful election resources:

See complete 2022 election coverage on Berkeleyside.

Iris Kwok covers the environment for Berkeleyside through a partnership with Report for America. A former music journalist, her work has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, KQED, San Francisco Examiner...