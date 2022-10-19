With 13 Berkeley races on the ballot, voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from during the 2022 election.
Early and mail-in voting started Oct. 10, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Berkeley residents will pick candidates for four positions on the City Council, the city auditor’s office, three school board positions and five Rent Stabilization Board positions.
Everything Berkeley residents need to know about the 2022 election
How to register and vote, what’s on the ballot, voters’ rights, and other Nov. 8 election essentials.
Councilmember Lori Droste’s departure means an open race in District 8. District 1 incumbent Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani faces two challengers as she seeks a second term. Councilmember Kate Harrison will be unopposed in District 4, and Councilmember Rigel Robinson is also running in an uncontested race in District 7.
Berkeley voters will also have a chance to decide who will take over from Nancy O’Malley as Alameda County District Attorney and vote for candidates vying for seats on the AC Transit and East Bay Municipal Utilities District boards.
State Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-District 14) is running for reelection, challenged by Republican Richard Kinney. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-District 12) will be challenged by Republican Stephen Slauson.
Here is all of Berkeleyside’s coverage of the city, county and regional candidates who will be on Berkeley ballots on Nov. 8. Our coverage of Berkeley ballot measures can be found here. Stay tuned to Berkeleyside for more election coverage.
City offices
Berkeley City Council, District 1
BART housing looms large in race for Berkeley City Council District 1
Planning Commission chair Elisa Mikiten and holistic health advocate Tamar Michai Freeman are challenging incumbent Rashi Kesarwani for the Northwest Berkeley seat.
Berkeley City Council, District 4
D4 Councilmember Kate Harrison: A focus on climate
Harrison, running unopposed for reelection in District 4, shares her views on public safety, infrastructure, affordable housing and more.
Berkeley City Council, District 7
D7 Councilmember Rigel Robinson: For density, buses and bike lanes
Robinson, running unopposed for reelection in District 7, shares his views on public safety, infrastructure, affordable housing and more.
Berkeley City Council, District 8
4 candidates seek open Berkeley City Council District 8 seat
One leading candidate to represent Southeast Berkeley says he wants to carry on outgoing Councilmember Lori Droste’s work. The other would move in a different direction.
Berkeley City Auditor
Berkeley Auditor Jenny Wong: Aims to write easy-to-digest reports
Wong, running unopposed for reelection, has completed audits on Berkeley’s street paving, fleet maintenance, police overtime and more.
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, five seats, at-large
Evictions, housing stock up for debate in Berkeley rent board race
Candidates are strongly in favor of anti-displacement measures, but vary on just-cause evictions for small units.
Berkeley School Board, three seats, at-large
Meet the 6 candidates running for Berkeley school board￼
Ka’Dijah Brown, Mike Chang, Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, Norma Harrison, Reichi Lee and Jennifer Shanoski are running for three seats on the BUSD school board.
All terms are for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2026.
County and regional offices
Alameda County District Attorney
The following is our story from before the primary. Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney, and Terry Wiley, an assistant Alameda County District Attorney, finished first and second in the primary, securing a place in the November runoff.
Meet the 4 candidates running for Alameda County district attorney
Pamela Price, Seth Steward, Terry Wiley and Jimmie Wilson want to succeed Nancy O’Malley as the county’s top prosecutor.
AC Transit Board of Directors, At-Large
Meet the 2 candidates running for the AC Transit board’s at-large seat
Incumbent Joel Young and challenger Alfred Twu have diverging views on mask mandates, Line 80 and the bus agency’s financial challenges.
East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Ward 4
EBMUD Director Andy Katz: Supports ‘sustainable solutions to water future’
Katz is running unopposed for reelection to continue representing Berkeley on the East Bay Municipal Utilities District Board.
An initial version of this story was first published on Aug. 19. Featured photo: Amir Aziz
Berkeley election 2022 resources
The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Alameda County is Oct. 24, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. We put together a guide to the essentials of how to register and vote, what’s on the ballot, voters’ rights and more.
Here are some other helpful election resources:
- The city of Berkeley’s election portal and candidate statements
- Don’t know your Berkeley City Council district? The city website has a handy tool for that.
- Voter’s Edge: View a personalized ballot by entering your address.
- Voter guides from CalMatters, KQED and The League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany and Emeryville
- Check your voter registration status (and sign up to get election materials online).
- Find your voter profile (Alameda County registrar of voters).
See complete 2022 election coverage on Berkeleyside.