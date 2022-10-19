Onlookers after the pedestrian strike on Shattuck Avenue and Woolsey Street on Oct. 17. Credit: Citizen reporter

Berkeley police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist on Shattuck Avenue at Woolsey Street on Monday night and left the scene.

The 33-year-old Kensington woman was riding her bicycle north on Shattuck Avenue when police said a driver, also going north, struck her from behind. She had stopped for oncoming southbound traffic to make a left turn when the strike happened, Berkeley police said.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:40 p.m. and found her with moderate injuries to her face and leg, police said. Berkeley firefighters then took her to the hospital.

Onlookers at the scene shared a photo of a woman sitting on the ground near the Starry Plough pub, being aided by first responders.

Police said the person who struck the bicyclist was driving a white sedan. Anyone with information should contact Berkeley police.