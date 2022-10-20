“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Montclair Village’s new 5 Spiced Kitchen is calling itself the “second generation of The Silver Palace,” that long-loved, family-owned Chinese restaurant that closed in 2014, after 28 years in the same location. Thanks to the East Bay Times for getting to the heart of that story — owner of 5 Spiced is Shirleen Auyoung, daughter of the married Auyoungs who owned and operated The Silver Palace. 5 Spiced serves “Asian tapas” (salt-and-pepper wings, crispy salmon seaweed rolls, soy-glazed pork belly sliders), dumplings, seafood, noodles and wok specialties made with a range of proteins and vegetables. The restaurant opened Oct. 17. 5 Spiced Kitchen, 6516 Moraga Ave. (between Mountain Boulevard and La Salle Avenue), Oakland

Davis Gunderson (nicknamed Bubbs as a kid) and his partner and wife Rae are both from Colorado, but have a fondness for New York-style bagels. The pair just opened their first restaurant in Livermore, as first noted by the East Bay Times, with fresh bagels, flavored cream cheese (maple!), espresso drinks featuring Santa Cruz-based Cat & Cloud coffee, sweet treats and kindly service. As it says on Bubbs’ website, “there’s always room for a little more joy in the world.” Sign us up, Bubbs. Bubbs’ Bagels & Coffee, 1606 Holmes St., Livermore

Lupe Rivera, Nelson Ortiz and Doug Smith, the new owners of Rudy’s Can’t Fail. Credit: Rudy’s Can’t Fail/GoFundMe

Yes, it’s true, the Barbie dolls are back on display, and edgy comfort diner (that’s its Eggs Blackstone in the photo above) Rudy’s has risen again, thanks to long-time employees chef Lupe Rivera, former sous chef Nelson Ortiz and general manager Doug Smith, who hated to see it fail and have taken it over. Rudy’s fans: To further ensure the diner’s successful return, please visit and consider donating to the reopening fund here. That way we all are Rudy. Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe, 4081 Hollis St. (at Park Street), Emeryville

Crowds descended to support last weekend’s opening of Dominic Prado’s first brick-and-mortar taqueria El Ultimo Baile in Fruitvale (in the old Nyum Bai space), after years of cult-like success as an Oakland food truck. Prado’s tacos feature locally made tortillas and meats grilled al carbone, or over coal, details that have landed his tacos on just about every Bay Area superlative list. Fair warning: Hours will be sketchy as the Prado attempts to fill demand and get his restaurant legs. Watch Instagram for updates. Tacos El Ultimo Baile, 3340 E. 12th St., #11 (at 33rd Avenue), Oakland

Dinner fare from Todos, now open in Oakland. Credit: Todos

Stylish, spacious, newly opened Todos is fulfilling Oakland expectations in this long-awaited space (the lease was signed in 2019), part of the burgeoning Broadway Valdez corridor. Todos serves “modern Mexican” in a sleek new dining room and bar accented in tile and hand-painted Oaxacan street art, and playing a soundtrack of Spanish rock-and-roll.

The restaurant has two sides — Toditos, for lunch, take-out and delivery, and then Todos proper, a welcoming, sit-down restaurant and bar with full service until midnight on weekends. Fans might recognize the seasoned, crowd-pleasing touch of copartners Jimmy Ryan, Doug Marschke and Chris Cheeseman, veterans of a list of popular San Francisco properties including Tacko and Underdogs. On Tuesdays expect three tacos for $7 and $3 Tecates; a website membership also offers free dishes for a limited time. Todos Cantina + Cocina, 2315 Valdez St. (at 23rd Street), Oakland

Richmond locals making the critical commute between Factory Bar and El Tucan (and across San Pablo Avenue to Catahoula Coffee) have eyed this appealing, coming-soon sign for two whole years; this week, Waffles & Cream finally opened its doors. The dessert shop offers fresh-made Belgian waffles (in classic liege and “bubble” styles) topped with scoops of ice cream, sprinkles, whipped cream, fruit and other toppings, as well as rich dessert shakes and floats. For this already festive little strip of Richmond this new spot is the icing on the…waffle. Waffles & Cream, 12513 San Pablo Ave. (between Clinton and Solano avenues), Richmond

Oct. 12

A mai-tai from the recently reopened Little Hill Lounge. Credit: Little Hill Lounge/Instagram

Folks are literally running to visit the newly reopened Little Hill Lounge, a favorite old-school bar in El Cerrito. The bar was previously owned and operated by Ted Helmick (he also ran the dearly departed Hemlock in San Francisco for years), who kept the bar alive through the better part of the pandemic.

Helmick moved on in 2021, but promised eventual new owners who would honor the venue’s divey character. The team behind Oakland’s beloved Kon-Tiki bar and Palmetto restaurant made good on that promise. They reopened the bar Oct. 6., preserving the atmosphere and good cocktails, and adding intriguing pop-up food, such as Jason LaBue’s wood-fired pizza. Little Hill Lounge, 10753 San Pablo Ave. (between Tehama and Burlingame avenues), El Cerrito

Fairyland’s got a new operator for its classic cafe. Credit: Children’s Fairyland/Instagram

This one’s for the littlest diners and their entourages: Children’s Fairyland, that Oakland wonder for kids eight and under, has new talent behind its popular on-site cafe. Award-winning, woman-owned company Bean Sprouts, based in southern California and with locations nationally at family destinations, has created a menu of kid-friendly food that embraces the picky and those with special diets, and meets both nutritiously but with an eye on fun. Actually, two eyes on fun. The cafe, a lifesaver for caregivers at snack and lunchtime, also has plenty of great options for grown-ups, including, crucially, a coffee bar. Johnny Appleseed’s Good Eats Cafe at Children’s Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave. (at Grand Avenue), Oakland

The special kadhai paneer at Noor. Credit: Noor/Instagram

Women-owned restaurant Noor (meaning “light”) opened inside the Longfellow Food Hall ghost kitchen Oct. 7, serving Indian, Pakistani and Nepali specialties (curries, momos, stews, wraps, samosas) that are available for delivery or take-out only. Meats are halal, and an extensive menu of vegan and veg options is available. Noor Indian Fusion Kitchen at Longfellow Food Hall, 5333 Adeline St. (near 53rd. Street), Oakland

The Bay Area food scene has been buzzing with this news (thanks to Eater SF and Forbes for thorough write-ups), and Oct. 11 marked the first foray into Tribune restaurant’s new collaboration with chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods. The hot young chefs behind Oakland’s The Bussdown and OKO Supper Club are known for flavorful cuisine with pan-African, Afro-Latino, Southern and Creole inflections; the plan is to incorporate their dishes and cocktails a few at a time into the pre-existing Tribune menu over the ensuing weeks. Go check them out. OKO at Tribune, 401 13th St. (at Franklin Street), Oakland

Popular fried chicken franchise Starbird has opened inside UC Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium, offering crispy chicken salads, sandwiches and boxed meals from their kiosk on game and event days. Customers can also self-serve from a flight-cart of house-made pairing sauces, from Greek yogurt ranch to honey chipotle barbecue. Starbird at California Memorial Stadium, UC Berkeley, 2227 Piedmont Ave., Berkeley

Look to Nosh editor Eve Batey’s excellent description of this revived Oakland institution, a punk-glam-macabre, John Waters-blessed sanctum for stiff drinks and live music. The club finally, officially reopened Oct. 7, just in time for last weekend’s Halloween Meltdown. Thee Stork Club, 2330 Telegraph Ave. (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland

San Leandro locals are showing big enthusiasm for the Mediterranean fare at Tio’s, including shawarma plates and wraps, falafel, hummus and kebabs. A note on the name: First-time restaurateur Jonathan Sandoval-Nicholas is of Guatamalan and Mexican heritage, and his chefs are longtime family friends (“tios”) with 30-plus years of local cooking experience, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. Backyard cookouts always raised the question, “which tio will cook today?” and the name has stuck. Tio’s Mediterranean Grill, 794 E 14th St. (between Durant Avenue and Bristol Boulevard), San Leandro

A spread at Yonsei Handrolls. Credit: Yonsei Handrolls/Resy

Wednesday is opening night for Yonsei Handrolls, and it looks to be yet another irresistible winner from chef Kyle Itani, the restaurateur behind Hopscotch, Nikkei Sushi and Itani Ramen. Plump, nori-cradled handrolls at Yonsei (meaning “fourth”) come laden with fresh fish, sushi rice and other ingredients, from seasonal to luxe, and are ordered a la carte or in omakase sets of five.

A short menu of small plates, as well as Japanese cocktails, whiskies, sakes and desserts, add to the experience. Expect traditional dining room seating, and though walk-ins will eventually be welcome, reservations are the move for now. Fun fact: Though Japanese influenced, handrolls are an American-born food, and a fairly new one at that. Yonsei Handrolls, 1738 Telegraph Ave. (near 19th Street), Oakland

Oct. 6

We missed this opening in September: Moraga’s got a new Cal-Mexican spot in Casa Turing, serving tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and other share-friendly Cal-Mex plates. Casa Turing, 484 Center St., Moraga

The lamb and beef shawarma bowl at Falafel Boy. Credit: Falafel Boy

Falafel Boy’s third location has quietly opened in Danville, joining Falafel Boy Uptown in Oakland, and a San Francisco branch that is temporarily closed. The mini-chain serves Mediterranean-style wraps, salads, rice bowls and kebab plates made with halal meats and fresh ingredients. Falafel Boy, 327 Hartz Ave. (between E Linda Mesa and E Prospect avenues), Danville

Loving this new Alameda coffee shop’s name and logo: Lazybird offers coffee drinks made with beans from Oakland’s Bicycle Coffee Company, as well as a menu of all-day breakfast treats, toasts, pressed sandwiches and salads. Try the ube or honey lavender lattes. Lazybird Coffee, 930 Central Ave. (between Weber and 9th streets), Alameda

Some of Mochinut’s snackable offerings. Credit: Mochinut

Mochi doughnuts, Korean-style hot dogs, boba and soft serve ice cream are on the menu at Mochinut, now open in San Leandro. The widespread chain is rapidly expanding in California and the U.S., and also has locations in South Korea and Thailand. Mochinut, 185 Pelton Center Way, San Leandro

Those seeking a little sweetness in Oakland should head over to My Goodness, a new soft-serve ice cream counter inside Lake Merritt’s charming Cafe Lakeview. Along with chocolate and vanilla cones, Straus Family Creamery soft-serve sundaes here feature decadent chocolate-y toppings, or seasonal fruit, evoking baked treats such as apple pie or peach cobbler. There are also “secret flavors”…my goodness. My Goodness, 2834 Lakeshore Ave. (between Beacon Street and Boden Way), Oakland

Featured image: Rudy’s Can’t Fail’s Eggs Blackstone. Credit: Emilie Raguso