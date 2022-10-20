A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Berkeley late Thursday afternoon, the agency confirmed.

The train struck the person at about 4 p.m. near Carleton Street, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said.

The two crew members aboard the train were not injured, Tysver said.

Berkeley police sent a Nixle at 5:30 p.m. noting that “intersections near the tracks blocked until the train can be moved.”

It was one of two traffic fatalities in Berkeley on Thursday. A truck hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown shortly before noon, and he later died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

