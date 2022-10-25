A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Berkeley on Tuesday morning, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter is listed in Joseph D. Grant County Park near San Jose, which is about 50 miles southeast of Berkeley. The earthquake was reported at 11:42 a.m. with a depth of about 4.3 miles. (It was followed five minutes later by a 3.1 earthquake near the same location, which people did not report feeling in Berkeley.)

BART held trains for five minutes after the initial quake and completed track inspections by 12:21 p.m., finding no damage.

See more Due to the earthquake, trains are holding for 5 minutes and will be followed by inspections.



— BART (@SFBART) October 25, 2022

Berkeleyside reporter Supriya Yelimeli was surprised to receive a shake alert on her phone and feel the mild shake around three seconds later. “That felt like the future,” she said. (You can sign up for the alert on the USGS website or by downloading the MyShake app.)

first time getting one of these and felt the shake right after pic.twitter.com/ghz8GjM0oy — Supriya Yelimeli (@SupriyaYelimeli) October 25, 2022

I got this alert a split second before I felt the quake I'm impressed with @MyShakeApp pic.twitter.com/kjLIF7qVYe — Sarah Lefton (@sarahlefton) October 25, 2022

One reader described the quake on Twitter as “soft and gentle.” Others didn’t feel it at all and said the alert left them wondering when the world might start to move.

The glass doors on the credenza in my Berkeley flats home rattled for a few seconds. That's about it. — This Is Chris (@ThisIsMrChris) October 25, 2022

We felt it on Fourth St… but we feel it when a particularly loaded train goes past. 🚂🚉 — Alan Zucker 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@alanzucker) October 25, 2022