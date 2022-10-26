A cargo train hit a semi-truck around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Bancroft Way. No one was injured, police said. A witness wrote on Twitter that the truck had been stopped on the tracks, waiting to get into the Berkeley Commons construction site along Aquatic Park. Credit: Rich Walkling

  • Has Berkeley declared a ‘war on cars’? One bike lane has come to symbolize a larger battle (SF Chronicle)
  • Union overwhelmingly ratifies new Kaiser Permanente contract, ending 10-week strike (East Bay Times)
  • November election could make Golden Gate Fields a big Bay Area gambling destination (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley students, faculty urge UC to hire undocumented students (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley High student activists deal with burnout (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • UC Berkeley arts-lending program invites campus community to borrow original works (Berkeley News)
  • UC Berkeley administrative employees negotiate contract (Daily Cal)
  • UC Berkeley opens Disability Cultural Community Center (Daily Cal)
  • UC Berkeley professor Mahasin Mujahid to be head of campus epidemiology division (Daily Cal)

