Maria Sotelo, the mother of Jazy, 17, and Angel Sotelo, 15, drops a white flower over the grave of her children during a moving ceremony attended by family and friends. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/ CatchLight

A procession of mourners, all dressed in white, passed through the stained glass doors of St. Joseph the Worker Church this morning to say one final goodbye to Berkeley High students Jazy, 17, and Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, teen brothers killed in a shooting earlier this month.

A few hundred attendees, including brothers, cousins, aunts, friends and teammates from the Tecos soccer team, packed into the same Berkeley church where Jazy and Angel had been baptized as infants. The day’s rituals — viewing the bodies, a mass and eulogies in English and Spanish, a final blessing, a burial at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Hayward — offered relief for the grieving family.

“Lo único que yo quería es que los muchachos estuvieran ya aquí, en un lugar descansando, para nosotros poder venir como familia a hablar con ellos, a verlos,” Maria Garcia, Jazy and Angel’s mother, said after the burial of her sons. (“The only thing I wanted was for the boys to be here, in a resting place, so that we could come as a family to talk to them, to see them.”)

The funeral marks a new chapter for the family, which had put their grieving process on hold for weeks while they waited for autopsies of the boys, delayed by a backlog caused by a shortage of doctors and a recent uptick in county homicides. Jazy and Angel were killed while attending a classmate’s birthday party Oct. 1 in North Oakland.

Melani Garcia Macias, a cousin who grew up so close to the boys that she calls them her brothers, said she doesn’t know what the future holds for their family now. Jazy and Angel were the oldest of six siblings. “We haven’t read the prologue for the [new] chapter,” she said. They would be taking it “one day at a time.”

A few hundred members of the community, family and friends of the Sotelo family gathered at the St. Joseph the Worker Church in downtown Berkeley on Thursday morning to say goodbye to Jazy and Angel, two brothers killed at a party in North Oakland on Oct. 1. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/ CatchLight

The family chose men who played a significant role in the lives of the Sotelo Garcia brothers as pallbearers to carry the coffins. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Garcia had always considered her children’s friends to be her own, and a community had grown up around her family home. At the funeral, that community came out in full force, serving hot chocolate and conchas and passing out homemade t-shirts decorated with Angel and Jazy’s faces encircled in a heart.

A GoFundMe started by aunt Erika Galavis has raised $120,000 for the family, and a scholarship established by Jazy’s friends has raised $12,000.

“In life and in death, y para siempre, they show us how we should be,” said Aarón Lechuga, a counselor at Longfellow Middle School who has been close with the Sotelo Garcia family for years and who has been supporting the family since the deaths.

“We try to make sense of things. It’s just hard and it hurts, but if we use their life and the love we have for them as an opportunity to be kinder and to appreciate the time we have with each other and to love each other, it’s so powerful to see.”

Adam Solorzano, a graduate student at UC Berkeley’s Journalism School, contributed reporting to this story.