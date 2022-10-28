The Alameda County Registrar of Voters began mailing ballots to every registered voter on Oct. 10. If you’re registered to vote, you likely already received yours. Once you get your ballot, you can vote by filling it out and returning it by Nov. 8.
Some people may prefer to vote in person. This year, Alameda County will have 100 in-person voting centers, beginning with 20 that will open on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 days prior to Election Day. Of those, one will be located in Berkeley and six in Oakland.
Then, on Nov. 5, many more voting centers across the county will open up, including about eight additional polling locations in Berkeley and 20 in Oakland.
Residents can vote at any center, regardless of where they live in the county.
We’ve mapped all 100 voting centers below. The ones that open Oct. 29 are in gold and the ones that open Nov. 5 are in blue.
The voting centers will be open between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days leading up to Election Day. On Nov. 8, every center will be open from 7 a.m. until polls close at 8 p.m.
The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Alameda County is Oct. 24, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. We put together a guide to the essentials of how to register and vote, what’s on the ballot, voters’ rights and more.
Here are some other helpful election resources:
- The city of Berkeley’s election portal and candidate statements
- Don’t know your Berkeley City Council district? The city website has a handy tool for that.
- Voter’s Edge: View a personalized ballot by entering your address.
- Voter guides from CalMatters, KQED, the Bay Area News Group and The League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany and Emeryville
- Check your voter registration status (and sign up to get election materials online).
- Find your voter profile (Alameda County registrar of voters).
See complete 2022 election coverage on Berkeleyside.