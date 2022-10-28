Paul Pelosi was attacked early Friday morning outside the Pelosis’ San Francisco home. Credit: Quirinale.it

The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home early Friday morning has been identified by police as David DePape, who has a history in Berkeley.

DePape, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse and several other felony charges, according to San Francisco police.

The assailant shouted “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to the Associated Press.

San Francisco police responding to a 2:27 a.m. call for help observed both the suspect and Pelosi holding a hammer. The attacker pulled the hammer from Pelosi and attacked him with it, police said. Both Pelosi and DePape were hospitalized after the attack.

“The motive for this attack is still being determined,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott at a press briefing.

DePape once lived in a Berkeley Victorian with Gypsy Taub, an activist famous for protesting nudist bans, and her family, according to a 2013 SF Chronicle article that describes DePape as a “father figure” to her three children.

Taub started a talk show on public-access TV pushing the theory that 9/11 was an inside job. She was charged with attempted abduction and stalking of a teenage boy in 2019.

DePape reportedly made hemp jewelry in Berkeley. It’s unclear where he lived at the time of the attack.

On his personal blog in August, DePape posted a stream of memes criticizing censorship and ridiculing the “propaganda industrial complex” and Big Brother’s grasp on the American public. Before this summer, DePape had not posted on the blog since 2007, when he wrote several posts about God’s love and shared a post about Stephen Colbert roasting President George W. Bush.

According to CNN, DePape posted right-wing conspiracy theories on his Facebook page, which has since been taken down, and acquaintances described him as increasingly agitated. Laura Hayes, who knew DePape about a decade ago when he was living in the Berkeley area, told CNN his recent social media posts were filled with anger.

The attack on the speaker’s husband comes as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol and continued Republican attempts to legitimize the myth of a stolen election.

An outpouring of support for the Pelosis followed the attack, including from Gov. Gavin Newsom, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.