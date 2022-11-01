Berkeley Police Chief Jen Louis. Credit: City of Berkeley

Jen Louis, the Berkeley police captain who has been the department’s interim chief for the past year and a half, is poised to become its permanent leader.

The City Council will take up an item appointing Louis chief at its meeting Nov. 15, city spokesman Matthai Chakko said Tuesday.

Louis could not be reached for comment.

The Berkeley Scanner was first to report she had been tapped for the position.

Louis took on the interim role in March of 2021, following the retirement of Police Chief Andrew Greenwood, who held the job for the final four years of his 35-year career with the department.

Louis joined Berkeley police in 1999, and became a captain in 2016.