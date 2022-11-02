Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- California banned affirmative action in 1996. Inside the UC struggle for diversity (LA Times)
- Gypsy Taub, ex-girlfriend of David DePape, says he struggled with mental illness, drugs, believed he was ‘Jesus for a year’ (SF Chronicle)
- Emeryville Announces Paul Buddenhagen as new City Manager (The E’ville Eye)
- Development triumphs over Berkeley firefighter’s urban farming dream in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
- High court says Golden Gate Fields can sue Direct Action Everywhere activists (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley residents offered grants for earthquake retrofits (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley Disability Lab innovates ways to use spaces, products not designed for them (PBS Newshour)
- Controversy over ‘Pro-Palestine’ bylaw escalates after a month of silence (Daily Cal)
- ‘Corporations have no place in healthcare’: Alta Bates Medical nurses on five-day strike (Daily Cal)
- Recent gun violence in Berkeley sparks discussions around community safety (Daily Cal)
- ‘His humility was a superpower’: Haas professor emeritus John Myers dies at 89 (Daily Cal)
- The screamers on BAMPFA’s outdoor screen now include UC Berkeley students (Berkeley News)