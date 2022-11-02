In October 2022, UC Berkeley students participated in OUTCRY, a series of more than 400 portraits of women screaming, created by artist Whitney Bradshaw. More than 100 photos from OUTCRY, including the students’ portraits, will be on display on BAMPFA’s huge outdoor screen through Nov. 8. Credit: UC Berkeley video by Clare Major, Alan Toth and Roxanne Makasdjian



