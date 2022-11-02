OUTCRY: Berkeley students join "scream session"
In October 2022, UC Berkeley students participated in OUTCRY, a series of more than 400 portraits of women screaming, created by artist Whitney Bradshaw. More than 100 photos from OUTCRY, including the students’ portraits, will be on display on BAMPFA’s huge outdoor screen through Nov. 8. Credit: UC Berkeley video by Clare Major, Alan Toth and Roxanne Makasdjian

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • California banned affirmative action in 1996. Inside the UC struggle for diversity (LA Times)
  • Gypsy Taub, ex-girlfriend of David DePape, says he struggled with mental illness, drugs, believed he was ‘Jesus for a year’ (SF Chronicle)
  • Emeryville Announces Paul Buddenhagen as new City Manager (The E’ville Eye)
  • Development triumphs over Berkeley firefighter’s urban farming dream in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
  • High court says Golden Gate Fields can sue Direct Action Everywhere activists (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley residents offered grants for earthquake retrofits (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley Disability Lab innovates ways to use spaces, products not designed for them (PBS Newshour)
  • Controversy over ‘Pro-Palestine’ bylaw escalates after a month of silence (Daily Cal)
  • ‘Corporations have no place in healthcare’: Alta Bates Medical nurses on five-day strike (Daily Cal)
  • Recent gun violence in Berkeley sparks discussions around community safety (Daily Cal)
  • ‘His humility was a superpower’: Haas professor emeritus John Myers dies at 89 (Daily Cal)
  • The screamers on BAMPFA’s outdoor screen now include UC Berkeley students (Berkeley News)

Berkeleyside staff

editors@berkeleyside.org

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions?...