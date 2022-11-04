It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

A spread of Fifth Quarter sandwiches. Credit: Fifth Quarter/Facebook

The Fifth Quarter Charcuterie

For weeks, customers have expressed concern that this 12-year-old butcher and charcuterie shop has mostly been dark after five busy years in its current Montclair Village space. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google and Yelp are now marking it shut, Google temporarily and Yelp permanently. We have tried to reach the owner via phone, email and social media to no avail. We would welcome the chance to print a correction, but believe the shop has closed. The Fifth Quarter Charcuterie was at 6464 Moraga Ave. in Oakland.

Coconut chili pad thai from Giin Thai. Credit: Giin Thai

Giin Thai Canteen

A favorite in the Lorin District, and indeed an overall Berkeley go-to for fast, affordable Thai cuisine and friendly service since 2014, family-owned Giin Thai Canteen has unfortunately had to shutter. Nosh assumes the reason is landlord-related — a farewell message posted on the restaurant’s website promises to update customers if they find a way to reopen somewhere new. For now, “it’s been our pleasure serving you,” the letter says. “Thank you for your patronage, and we wish you all the best.” Giin Thai Canteen was at 3278 Adeline St. in Berkeley.

Ras Dashen Ethiopian Restaurant, Cafe & Market

Ras Dashen started life as an Ethiopian grocery with a small interior cafe, then morphed earlier this year into a full-service, sit-down Ethiopian restaurant. Unfortunately, after only a handful of months, the business is now fully closed and emptied out, a Nosh tipster kindly emailed us to note. Details are scarce as to what might come next to the roomy, Bushrod neighborhood space. Ras Dashen was at 5831 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

A drag brunch at Split Oakland. Courtesy: Split

Split

The Oakland outpost of this stylish, New American, fast-casual mini-chain is marked temporarily closed on Yelp, with a possible reopening date of Feb. 2023. The move from the company — which is also behind salad chain Mixt — seems particularly abrupt given the popular spot’s opening only this year, and it seems even stranger that the location is no longer listed on the company website.

We’ll continue to gather intel and let folks know if or when “temporary” turns to “permanent.” If the latter, this wouldn’t be the first surprising closure at the location: once ubiquitous Bay Area South Indian brand Dosa spared no expense when it renovated the space in 2017, but shuttered all its restaurants a few years later. Split is at 2301 Broadway in Oakland.

The Well

This North Oakland organic kitchen and cafe, known for its commitment to sustainable, health-focused and affordable cooking, was first opened by Marielle Amrhein in 2017, then taken over the following year by Anwen Baumeister. Baumeister kept the doors open and the Well community nourished throughout the pandemic, even joining the to-go and delivery options at the Oakland Food Hall in 2020.

However, last week, Baumeister sent patrons the following message: “Unfortunately, the costs of doing business have become unsustainable. I have made the difficult decision to close The Well for the time being.” According to Baumeister, they will use the “time to reassess the business and either develop a more sustainable business model or pass the business off to someone who wants to bring their own vision to the space … I hope that our doors will reopen in the near future, whether a different iteration of The Well or another community-centered business.” The Well was at 5443 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Featured image: The facade of The Well. Credit: The Well