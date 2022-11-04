In the lead up to election day, Berkeleyside is keeping a close eye on ballot returns throughout the city. As of Friday, 21% of Berkeley’s ballots had been received by the county.

With additional ballots in the mail or ballot drop boxes, that number is likely higher. And, of course, many people won’t vote until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In 2018, the last mid-term election, Berkeley’s turnout ended up at 74%, with more than two-thirds of ballots arriving by mail.

The return rates for different City Council districts vary. As in 2018, North Berkeley’s District 5 is leading the pack (with a 28% return rate), while Southside Berkeley’s District 7 — the student district — again has the lowest return rate (just 8%).