The Alameda County Coroner’s Office is investigating a possible death at People’s Park on Friday afternoon.

A sheriff’s sergeant said the office responded to People’s Park to investigate the possible death after getting a call at 1:55 p.m. Witnesses said UC police and the coroner’s office were still at the scene as of 4 p.m.

Park occupants said they believe one person sleeping at the park died overnight. The man is well-known among the community members, they added.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available.