Alfred Twu (left) is challenging Joel Young for his at-large seat on the AC Transit Board of Directors. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight; courtesy: Joel Young

Alameda County voters will decide whether Joel Young wins a fourth term on the AC Transit board or if his at-large seat goes to challenger Alfred Twu.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and the first batch of results will become available shortly afterward.

The nonpartisan, seven-member board oversees AC Transit, the state’s third-largest public bus agency, which takes 91,000 passengers each weekday across western Alameda and Contra Costa counties aboard a fleet of 635 buses. The agency is facing an uncertain future: The emergency federal COVID-19 funding that’s been keeping its budgets afloat is drying up, and a looming recession threatens to eat into the sales and property taxes that make up the bulk of the agency’s income. A worst-case economic forecast projects a $314 million deficit over the next seven years.

Young, an Oakland attorney who grew up in Berkeley and attended UC Berkeley for both undergrad and law school, was appointed to the AC Transit board’s at-large seat in 2009. He campaigned as a steady leader who’s up for the task of navigating AC Transit through a challenging post-pandemic era. He’s said he wants to see through AC Transit’s network redesign, keep fares as “low and stable” as possible, “reimagine” transbay service to San Francisco amid low ridership and help the agency transition to a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

Twu, a Berkeley planning commissioner, artist, architect and Democratic activist, ran a campaign centered on improving AC Transit’s reliability and coordinating service with other Bay Area transit agencies. Twu has said he wants AC Transit to charge less for bus transfers, move more quickly toward integrated fares and more actively lobby the state for funding. He’s criticized AC Transit’s decision to discontinue Line 80 in Berkeley near the start of the pandemic and to remove the mask mandate when not everyone has received the latest COVID-19 booster.

Young was endorsed by the bus drivers and electrical workers union and by AC Transit directors H. E. Christian Peeples, Elsa Ortiz and Murphy McCalley. Most of the $78,000 he raised came from a loan he made to his campaign, with much of the rest coming from workers' unions, according to the most recent campaign finance filing.

Twu was endorsed by Seamless Bay Area, Alameda County Democrats, the East Bay Transit Riders Union, AC Transit directors Jovanka Beckles and Jean Walsh, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and Berkeley councilmembers Lori Droste, Sophie Hahn, Kate Harrison, Rashi Kesarwani, Rigel Robinson and Terry Taplin. He raised $51,000, mostly in small individual contributions.