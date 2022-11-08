Alameda County election workers collect ballots to be counted in the June 7 primary election. Credit: Amir Aziz

Berkeley voters are going to the polls today to weigh in on several local races including City Council, measures and rent and school boards. Also, on the ballot are the District Attorney’s race and the AC Transit At-Large board seat.

You can hand your mail-in ballot over to poll workers at a voting center or deposit it in a secure ballot dropbox today.

Here’s a map of all the dropboxes in Alameda County. The boxes in Berkeley are located at:

Berkeley Civic Center, 2180 Milvia St.

UC Berkeley, between Sather Gate and the Architects & Engineers building

Frances Albrier Community Center, 2800 Park St.

Claremont Branch Library, 2940 Benvenue Ave.

North Branch Library, 1170 The Alameda

West Branch Library, 1125 University Ave.

Here’s a map and below is a list of the voting centers in Berkeley. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anna Head Alumnae Hall, 2537 Haste St.

Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St.

Rosa Park Elementary School, 920 Allston Way

Longfellow School gym, 1522 Ward St.

West Campus Oxford gym, 1222 University Ave.

YWCA Berkeley/Oakland, 2600 Bancroft Way

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 401 Grizzly Peak Blvd.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 1953 Hopkins St.

North Berkeley Senior Center, 1901 Hearst Ave.

Berkeleyside will update the results from the local races here. So check back with us after 8 p.m.