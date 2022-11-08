Voters deposit their ballots at the St. Clement’s Episcopal Church polling location in Claremont. Credit: Kelly Sullivan Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley voters are deciding on three city ballot initiatives in the 2022 election.

Measure L is Berkeley’s biggest-ever bond, which would raise $650 million to repair local infrastructure and build affordable housing.

Measure M would create a new tax on vacant homes, charging the owners of houses or apartments that sit unoccupied for at least half the year thousands of dollars annually, though there would be some exceptions.

And Measure N would give the city the green light to eventually build up to 3,000 units of affordable housing. The least controversial of the measures, it’s the result of a provision of California’s state constitution requiring cities to get approval from voters before building affordable homes.

Measure L will need to win support from two-thirds of voters to pass, while the other two require a simple majority.

The bond has sparked contentious debates between its backers — led by Mayor Jesse Arreguín and the entire City Council — who pitched it as a major step toward solving some of Berkeley's biggest challenges, and critics who charged that the measure is too large and vague about its plans.

City officials pledged to use $300 million from the bond to repair city streets, $200 million on affordable housing efforts and $150 million to shore up other pieces of aging infrastructure. Supporters said that would be enough money to raise streets throughout Berkeley to a "good" pavement rating, and build or preserve 1,500 affordable homes.

But it faced significant political headwinds, starting with the challenge of convincing voters to approve tax increases that average hundreds of dollars per year at a time of high inflation and economic uncertainty. And opposition to the bond wasn't just focused on taxes — it faced heavy scrutiny from opponents who said they support raising more money to improve Berkeley's infrastructure but believe a bond measure was the wrong way to do it, and pointed to a lack of firm commitments for how the money would be spent.

The campaign to pass Measure L had raised more than $370,000 as of Election Day, disclosure forms showed, driven by support from organized labor — particularly unions in the building trades — and affordable housing developers, which would stand to benefit from the infrastructure work and housing construction it would fund. The opposition campaign reported raising around $32,000.

Supporters of Measure M describe the vacancy tax as a way to push more apartments and homes onto Berkeley's housing market, and a step toward addressing the regional housing crisis that would discourage speculation. There was no organized campaign to oppose the measure, though critics questioned how effective it would be in pushing property owners to rent out vacant homes.