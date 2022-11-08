The voting center at Ed Roberts Campus in South Berkeley on Tuesday. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters will choose four City Council members, three school board directors and five rent board commissioners. They will also decide whether to approve three local ballot proposals: the largest-ever bond measure in city history, a vacancy tax and an affordable housing measure. They’ll also cast their ballot in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.

Results will be updated as soon as the first round of ballots are counted, shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. Come back to this page for live results.

In the meantime, be sure to check out Berkeleyside’s Voting Guide, which includes coverage of all the important local races.

Voter turnout

Our interactive map includes ballots issued and return rates by Berkeley City Council district.

Measure L Measure M Measure N

Berkeley City Council District 1

Berkeley City Council District 8

Berkeley School Board (3 seats)

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board (5 seats)

Alameda County District Attorney

AC Transit Board

Berkeley City Council District 4

Berkeley City Council District 7

City Auditor

EBMUD Director, Ward 4