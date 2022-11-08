Berkeley City Hall. Credit: Pete Rosos

Voters and campaigns are awaiting the outcome of two contested races for Berkeley City Council on Election Day.

Tamar Michai Freeman (from left) and Elisa Mikiten are challenging incumbent Rashi Kesarwani for the Berkeley City Council District 1 seat. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Meanwhile two incumbent councilmembers — Kate Harrison, who represents Central Berkeley’s District 4, and Rigel Robinson, who represents student-dominated neighborhoods that make up District 7 — are set to cruise unopposed into new four-year terms.

In District 1, which covers Northwest Berkeley, Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani’s bid for re-election is being challenged by Planning Commission Chair Elisa Mikiten and holistic health and disability advocate Tamar Michai Freeman.

In Southeast Berkeley’s District 8, four candidates are on the ballot to replace outgoing Councilmember Lori Droste, who held the seat for two terms before declining to seek re-election this year. Only two of the candidates, attorney Mark Humbert and Rent Board Commissioner Mari Mendonca, have raised money or collected endorsements.

City Council District 1

City Council District 8

Left to right: Peter Bruce DuMont, Mark Humbert, Mari Mendonca and Jay Wu are running for the City Council District 8 seat being vacated by Councilmember Lori Droste. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

The races can be seen as a test of Berkeley voters' attitudes about the current City Council's embrace of efforts to ramp up construction of dense new housing as a means to ease the Bay Area's affordability crisis.

Mikiten has made her opposition to high-rise apartments at the North Berkeley BART station, which lies within District 1, a dominant theme in her campaign to represent the area, while Freeman says the city's current approach to development doesn't respect the input of existing residents. Mendonca has said she opposes efforts to increase housing density in District 8.

Kesarwani, meanwhile, was elected four years ago with the support of Yes In My Backyard groups, and has helped drive the City Council's work to loosen restrictions on new housing. Humbert has said he plans to carry on the pro-density work that Droste, who has endorsed him, advanced during her time on the council.

The campaign to represent District 1 has been the most expensive council race of the year. Both Kesarwani and Mikiten had topped $60,000 in total fundraising as of the most recent deadline for campaign finance disclosure forms, including the maximum $47,000 contribution from Berkeley's public financing program. Kesarwani had the edge in contributions, raising $20,247 as of the Oct. 22 deadline, compared to Mikiten's $15,821; Freeman trailed them with less than $2,000 from donors.

Humbert opened up a significant fundraising lead over Mendonca, raising $10,725 from donors compared to her $4,244 as of Oct. 22. When combined with public financing, Humbert's campaign had $57,725, while Mendonca's had $25,316.

City Council District 4

City Council District 7

