Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Berkeley Unified school board. Top (left to right): Ka’Dijah Brown, Mike Chang, Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos. Bottom: Norma Harrison, Reichi Lee, Jennifer Shanoski. Credit: Marina Small, Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Voters and candidates await the results of an at-large election for three of the five seats on the Berkeley school board that has drawn an unusual amount of attention this year.

Incumbent Ka’Dijah Brown civil rights attorney Mike Chang, special education advocate Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, community activist Norma Harrison, Reichi Lee, a former dean at Golden Gate Law school; and Jennifer Shanoski, chemistry professor and president of Peralta Colleges’ teachers union, are vying for three open spots.

Brown, Chang, Lee and Shanoski are front-runners in the race, having earned key endorsements, although Guerrerio Ramos is also holding her own, running a campaign focused on improving how the school district serves students with disabilities.

In Berkeley, school board directors are elected at-large, which means you can cast votes for your top three candidates, regardless of where you live in the city. Unlike some other offices in Berkeley, school board directors are not elected using ranked-choice voting.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and the first batch of results will become available shortly afterward.

Many of the school board candidates share, broadly speaking, a progressive stance on education, agreeing that disparities in academic achievement are among the district’s biggest challenges. Other top issues include sexual harm and mental health.

But, despite the similarities among the candidates, the race has been the most contentious and costly in recent memory. Groups associated with teachers unions poured $55,000 into backing their endorsed candidates — Chang, Shanoski and Brown — while Lee raised $55,000 as of Oct. 22, the most raised by a school board candidate since at least 2008.

Lee is a rare candidate who, with five city council member endorsements, has a chance at a seat without the backing of the teachers union. (In at least the last eight elections, winning school board candidates had been endorsed by the Berkeley Federation of Teachers.)

Current school board directors Ty Alper and Julie Sinai’s decisions not to run for re-election mean the race could bring major change to the composition of the school board.

The board directors, elected to four-year terms, are tasked with giving guidance on the direction of the school district. They work closely with the superintendent, provide feedback on district decisions and budget and pass their own policies and resolutions.