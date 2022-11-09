There were few big-ticket items on the Berkeley ballot this year, but candidates vying for positions on the City Council, rent and school boards gathered for traditional election night parties around town to watch results roll in.

In downtown, District 8 candidate Mark Humbert, who’s well ahead in the race to represent Southeast Berkeley, was joined by District 4 councilmember Rashi Kesarwani, who holds a small lead as she seeks reelection in Northwest Berkeley, at a packed watch party at Cornerstone Berkeley.

A little further up Shattuck Avenue, the slate of five “pro-tenant” rent board candidates assembled at Victory Point Cafe, surrounded by Cal students and game-lovers, to watch live election results. Councilmember Kate Harrison, who ran for her District 4 seat unopposed, was also at the cafe earlier in the evening.

And in North Berkeley, Berkeley school board candidate Reichi Lee and a group of supporters watched both local and national races at a friend’s home.

See photos from Election Night 2022.

Mark Humbert and Rashi Kersarwani hold a joint election party at Cornerstone in Downtown Berkeley. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A group of young people refresh county, statewide and national election results at Victory Point Cafe in Downtown Berkeley, hosted by the rent board slate and Kate Harrison. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Outgoing Councilmember Lori Droste and candidate Mark Humbert watch election results at Cornerstone Bar in Downtown Berkeley. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

At an election night party at a friend’s home in North Berkeley, independent school board candidate Reichi Lee said elections shouldn’t be about individual candidates, but the issues that make up a particular race. Toward the end of the evening, she was trailing behind three other teachers union-endorsed candidates in the race. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Elisa Mikiten and volunteers, friends and family, celebrate her campaign at Cafe Leila Tuesday night. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Councilmember Kate Harrison and candidate Elisa Mikiten celebrates with friends, family, and volunteers at Cafe Leila. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Lori Droste, who didn’t run for reelection, laughs with council member Terry Taplin and friends. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight



A person watches the Pennsylvania Senate race on TV race during an election party at Cornerstone. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

