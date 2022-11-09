There were few big-ticket items on the Berkeley ballot this year, but candidates vying for positions on the City Council, rent and school boards gathered for traditional election night parties around town to watch results roll in.
In downtown, District 8 candidate Mark Humbert, who’s well ahead in the race to represent Southeast Berkeley, was joined by District 4 councilmember Rashi Kesarwani, who holds a small lead as she seeks reelection in Northwest Berkeley, at a packed watch party at Cornerstone Berkeley.
A little further up Shattuck Avenue, the slate of five “pro-tenant” rent board candidates assembled at Victory Point Cafe, surrounded by Cal students and game-lovers, to watch live election results. Councilmember Kate Harrison, who ran for her District 4 seat unopposed, was also at the cafe earlier in the evening.
And in North Berkeley, Berkeley school board candidate Reichi Lee and a group of supporters watched both local and national races at a friend’s home.
