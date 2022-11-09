In June, the Berkeley school board unanimously voted to overhaul its middle school assignment policy by adding a third enrollment zone in an effort to desegregate the city’s three middle schools.

Wednesday night, the school board will discuss the details of the policy, including a new draft map for the three schools, enrollment policies for siblings and students who attend Sylvia Méndez Elementary, and school bus transportation.

The policy will take effect at the start of the next school year, and parents will begin registering their children for middle school next semester under the new system. The school district plans to finalize details of the policies by December.

Parents have been awaiting the new draft map for months, as it will determine boundaries for where their children attend middle school. The map was developed based on data from the 2020 census, including socioeconomic status, parent education and race.

At the meeting, board directors will weigh in on the map and policies, but they won’t ultimately approve or veto what the district describes as “administrative regulations.”

These are the policies that will be discussed Wednesday night:

Elementary students whose siblings are enrolled in a middle school already will be given priority so that siblings can attend middle school together. Additionally, for one year only, the district plans to give enrollment priority to students who are currently enrolled in fifth grade and have an eighth-grade sibling graduating from middle school next year. The policy is intended to “ensure that all families have plenty of notice about the change in middle school assignment policy,” according to board meeting documents.

Under the new policy, students at Sylvia Mendéz will attend Longfellow Middle School, regardless of where they live in the city, in order to “solidif[y]” the district’s dual language immersion program.

BUSD doesn’t currently provide buses for middle or high school students, but next year, the district will add one bus route for middle school students who live more than a mile and a half from Longfellow Middle School. (The district doesn’t expect that the new enrollment policy will substantially increase the number of families who have to travel more than a mile and a half to school.) In addition, BUSD is partnering with AC Transit to potentially shift some bus schedules to accommodate the school schedule.