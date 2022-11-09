Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Thousands of UC workers vote to strike (SF Chronicle)
- ‘Off the job and onto the picket line’: UC workers authorize mass strike (Daily Cal)
- Catalytic converter ring made millions, prosecutors contend (SF Chronicle)
- Victim’s sister testifies in Berkeley ‘road rage murder’ case (Berkeley Scanner)
- Students with IEPs and 504 plans continue to be overlooked (Berkeley High Jacket)
- ‘Taking advantage of disadvantaged students’: RAs protest against campus ResLife changes (Daily Cal)
- Documentary shows how an historical mural upset the cultural balance 80 years later (East Bay Express)
- Bay Area apartment rental prices dip as economic anxiety mounts (East Bay Times)
- UC Berkeley alumnus Colin Parris awarded Black Engineer of the Year (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley Hills Home With Sunset Views: $3.6M (Patch)