An Alameda County voting location. Credit: Amir Aziz

Berkeley voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. So far, the results spell trouble for Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history, falling short of the two-thirds threshold needed to pass, while Measure M, the vacancy tax, is comfortably ahead. In District 1, Rashi Kesarwani is leading Elisa Mikiten in a tight race, while Mark Humbert has a commanding lead over Mari Mendonca in District 8.

Candidates vying for the second and third place seats on the school board are just a few hundred votes apart, and the race for seats on the rent board is close, too. Terry Wiley is leading Pamela Price in the close race for Alameda County District Attorney.

But the results are by no means final and thousands of votes have yet to be counted, though it’s hard to say exactly how many. In tight races, the uncounted votes could flip the outcome. Candidates could wait weeks for the final counts to be reported, though we expect a larger batch of votes to be counted in the next few days.

There were 73,825 ballots issued this year in Berkeley. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, 28,925 (39%) have been returned, a number that will likely go up as more mail-in ballots come in. (Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day. In-person voting is not counted in these figures.)

If past voting trends hold, about half the mail-in ballots have yet to be counted. Just over 13,000 votes have been counted for citywide measures. And while it took at least 20,000 votes to finish first in the school board race in each of the past four mid-term elections, the leading candidate in this year’s race currently has under 9,000 votes.

Compare this year’s voter turnout numbers with 2018, the last mid-term election, when Berkeley’s turnout was 73.7%, with 58,367 ballots cast. Around 70% of those ballots were cast by mail. And about 54,000 votes were cast in citywide measures that year, a few thousand shy of the total turnout.

Alameda County doesn’t have Berkeley’s voter turnout published on its website over time, but we do have vote-by-mail numbers, which were far lower prior to 2018. In 2014, 23,148 mail-in ballots had been returned and in 2012, 25,202.

See how many mail-in ballots from your council district have been counted so far: